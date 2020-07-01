Windsor man pleads guilty in international arms-smuggling case

WINDSOR — Windsor resident Michael Suppes pled guilty this week to three counts of selling firearms abroad through two Northern Colorado companies.
Suppes, 46, was accused of shipping concealed firearm parts to Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, India and Mexico without an export license through his business MJS Performance LLC. He also used a Fort Collins-based toy export company to ship firearms abroad by hiding parts in remote-controlled race cars.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.
In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said in a statement that Suppes was arrested in April 2019 after agreeing to sell 30 AR-15 assault rifles, 20 AK-47s and ammunition to a group of people wishing to smuggle the weapons into Mexico.
Federal agents seized Suppes’ home in Windsor last October, along with two vehicles, several rare coins and silver bars, along with $18,746 in cash.
Suppes faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
WINDSOR — Windsor resident Michael Suppes pled guilty this week to three counts of selling firearms abroad through two Northern Colorado companies.
Suppes, 46, was accused of shipping concealed firearm parts to Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, India and Mexico without an export license through his business MJS Performance LLC. He also used a Fort Collins-based toy export company to ship firearms abroad by hiding parts in remote-controlled race cars.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said in a statement that Suppes was arrested in April 2019 after agreeing to sell 30 AR-15 assault rifles, 20 AK-47s and ammunition to a group of people wishing to smuggle the weapons into Mexico.
Federal agents seized Suppes’ home in Windsor last October, along with two vehicles, several rare coins and silver bars, along with $18,746 in cash.
Suppes faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!