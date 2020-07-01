Windsor man pleads guilty in international arms-smuggling case

WINDSOR — Windsor resident Michael Suppes pled guilty this week to three counts of selling firearms abroad through two Northern Colorado companies.

Suppes, 46, was accused of shipping concealed firearm parts to Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, India and Mexico without an export license through his business MJS Performance LLC. He also used a Fort Collins-based toy export company to ship firearms abroad by hiding parts in remote-controlled race cars.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said in a statement that Suppes was arrested in April 2019 after agreeing to sell 30 AR-15 assault rifles, 20 AK-47s and ammunition to a group of people wishing to smuggle the weapons into Mexico.

Federal agents seized Suppes’ home in Windsor last October, along with two vehicles, several rare coins and silver bars, along with $18,746 in cash.

Suppes faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.