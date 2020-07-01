Social distancing may have propelled live-stream platform GetVokl’s growth

BOULDER — Boulder startup GetVokl LLC, a live-streaming platform that connects podcasters and content creators with their audiences in real time, launched early this year. Its user base exceeded expectations, in part due to social distancing.

Twitch, a video live-streaming service subsidiary of Amazon(NASDAQ: AMZN), and other similar platforms, are used for entertainment but focus on the video game industry. GetVokl looks to the podcast market.

Sponsored Content Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design

Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register. Read More

In a 2019 study from Edison Research and Triton Digital, Americans’ time spent listening to podcasts grew 122% over a five-year period. There’s untapped potential for personable listener experiences for audio-only entertainment, said GetVokl CEO Alexander Riesenkampff.

With GetVokl, creators can live video stream the podcast recording, chat with viewers, and even include audience members in the show by inviting them “on stage.” Tapings can stream simultaneously on GetVokl’s platform, Facebook Live, YouTube Live and Periscope. It’s also available for mobile devices through the Google Play or Apple App Store.

“Podcasters are realizing that they have a very powerful key to unlocking community because podcasters and their content is probably one of the most loved, some of the most-loved digital creators, yet they are completely separate and disconnected from their listener base,” Riesenkampff said.

Though it’s free for users and creators to sign on, GetVokl’s virtual currency VCoin lets audience members tip during shows. Creators can also require a ticket purchase before viewing. Around 20 to 30% of sales return to GetVokl.

Riesenkampff said that the “actors,” users who use interaction tools with the shows rather than just viewing, totals about 10,000. GetVokl did not disclose exact numbers of users and creators. In January, a few hundred users were on the platform.

In April, GetVokl started launching “content blocks,” where shows are categorized into hyper-specific genres. Riesenkampff said that probably contributed to its growth.

It’s difficult for the company to determine how various factors — the coronavirus pandemic, implementation of content blocks and organic growth since its launch — are responsible for viewer growth.

But, Riesenkampff does think that social distancing encouraged podcasters to give livestreaming a try. He said that content creators are in “the hundreds,” but did not disclose the exact number.

“The willingness of creators and podcasters to adopt virtual experiences has experienced a quantum leap in the last two to three months,” Riesenkampff said.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC