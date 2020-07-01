Crestone awarded NIH contract to develop antibiotic drug candidate

BOULDER — The National Institutes of Health recently awarded Boulder pharmaceutical firm Crestone Inc. a contract worth as much as $18.2 million to develop an antibiotic drug candidate to treat certain types of drug-resistant infection.

The four-year contract allows Crestone to develop the compound, known as CRS0540, for a phase one human trial, according to a company news release.

“Antibiotics with a novel mode of action and a good safety profile are sorely needed to augment the armamentarium of drugs to treat infections with resistant pathogens, and CRS0540 dosed orally has already demonstrated efficacy in various animal models of infection,” Crestone CEO Urs Ochsner said in the release.