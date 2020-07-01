Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder’s “I Have A Dream” Foundation taps new CEO

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The I Have A Dream Foundation of Boulder County, a non-profit that helps low-income students get into and complete college, has named Perla Delgado as its new CEO.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Delgado most recently managed a migrant assistance program at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. She begins August 11, replacing the retiring Lori Canova.


 