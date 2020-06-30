UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies rank on IBM’s top hospitals list

Two of UCHealth’s Northern Colorado hospitals landed on an annual list of top hospitals in the U.S. as compiled by IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM).
Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies were both included in the Watson Health annual list of the top 100 hospitals based on its metrics. The list analyzed public data on 3,134 hospitals in the U.S. measuring which are most effective at clinical outcomes such as lower numbers of complications, mortality and short-term readmission rates, and operating with financial efficiency.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.
Other Colorado hospitals listed in the 2020 rankings include Rose Medical Center in Denver, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
UCHealth was also one of two Colorado health-care systems named among the top 15 health systems in the country by IBM’s metrics, sharing the award with HealthONE in Denver.
Two of UCHealth’s Northern Colorado hospitals landed on an annual list of top hospitals in the U.S. as compiled by IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM).
Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies were both included in the Watson Health annual list of the top 100 hospitals based on its metrics. The list analyzed public data on 3,134 hospitals in the U.S. measuring which are most effective at clinical outcomes such as lower numbers of complications, mortality and short-term readmission rates, and operating with financial efficiency.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
Other Colorado hospitals listed in the 2020 rankings include Rose Medical Center in Denver, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
UCHealth was also one of two Colorado health-care systems named among the top 15 health systems in the country by IBM’s metrics, sharing the award with HealthONE in Denver.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!