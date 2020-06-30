Surna adds pot industry vets to board of directors

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, announced Tuesday it has appointed cannabis industry veterans Randy Shipley and Nick Etten to fill two vacant seats on the firm’s board of directors.
Shipley is the chief strategy officer for ag-tech firm VividGro LLC’s GroAdvisor division, and Etten is government affairs head for cannabis-centered equity firm Acreage Holdings and founder of Veterans Cannabis Project.
Surna CEO Tony McDonald, already a director, was appointed chairman of the board.
“Surna continues to focus on both organic growth and strategic relationship opportunities even during the unprecedented current overall business conditions. The addition of Randy and Nick to our board will help Surna dramatically on both fronts,” McDonald said in a prepared statement.
The unprecedented business conditions have been tough on Surna.
The firm laid off and furloughed an unspecified number of workers and cut salaries and hours for others in March. Some employees were brought back in April after the company received a $554,000 loan. But in June, additional furloughs were implemented, and salaries were reduced across the firm.
