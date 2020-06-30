Owner of Rifle restaurant that drew state’s ire wins Congressional primary, Hickenlooper to face Gardner

RIFLE, Colorado — Lauren Boebert, the outspoken owner of the Shooters Grill in Rifle that opened in defiance of the state’s stay-at-home laws at the time, has upset the incumbent in Colorado’s 3rd District Congressional primary.

The Colorado Sun reports U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Republican, conceded the primary race on Tuesday night despite multiple Twitter endorsements from President Donald Trump. Boebert will face Democrat and former state representative Diane Mitsch Bush in November.

Meanwhile, former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the race to determine the Democratic challenger to incumbent Senator Cory Gardner.