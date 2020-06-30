Larimer County Fair cancels rodeo tour event

LOVELAND — The Larimer County Fair will forego hosting a round of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event during its August festivities.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the Fair’s board cancelled the event on the recommendation of local health authorities worried about further spread of coronavirus in the area.
Sponsored Content
Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design
Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register.