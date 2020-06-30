FAA grants Loveland $345,000 for apron, taxiway improvements

LOVELAND — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Northern Colorado Regional Airport $345,000 for two expansion projects as part of a larger distribution of $800 million to airports across the U.S.
The money earmarked to Northern Colorado Regional will be used to construct a new taxiway and expand the airport’s apron, or the area adjacent to hangars where planes are refueled and passengers embark and disembark, according to data from the FAA Tuesday morning.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.
Just more than $10 million was distributed to airports in Colorado, with the largest share of $4.29 million going to Denver International Airport for a taxiway rehabilitation.
The funds are different from the $16 million that the federal government gave to Northern Colorado Regional in April as part of the first coronavirus aid package.
LOVELAND — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Northern Colorado Regional Airport $345,000 for two expansion projects as part of a larger distribution of $800 million to airports across the U.S.
The money earmarked to Northern Colorado Regional will be used to construct a new taxiway and expand the airport’s apron, or the area adjacent to hangars where planes are refueled and passengers embark and disembark, according to data from the FAA Tuesday morning.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
Just more than $10 million was distributed to airports in Colorado, with the largest share of $4.29 million going to Denver International Airport for a taxiway rehabilitation.
The funds are different from the $16 million that the federal government gave to Northern Colorado Regional in April as part of the first coronavirus aid package.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!