The Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland is the site for the Colorado Remote Tower System Project. Courtesy CDOT/Shahn Sederberg.

FAA grants Loveland $345,000 for apron, taxiway improvements

By Dan Mika — 

LOVELAND — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has granted Northern Colorado Regional Airport $345,000 for two expansion projects as part of a larger distribution of $800 million to airports across the U.S.

The money earmarked to Northern Colorado Regional will be used to construct a new taxiway and expand the airport’s apron, or the area adjacent to hangars where planes are refueled and passengers embark and disembark, according to data from the FAA Tuesday morning.

Just more than $10 million was distributed to airports in Colorado, with the largest share of $4.29 million going to Denver International Airport for a taxiway rehabilitation.

The funds are different from the $16 million that the federal government gave to Northern Colorado Regional in April as part of the first coronavirus aid package.

