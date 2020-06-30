DIA settles lawsuit against nearby home developers

DENVER — Denver International Airport has settled a lawsuit against developers looking to stop single-family homes near a planned runway by Aurora.
BusinessDen reports the airport sued to stop the development in January as a pre-emption against future residents complaining over noise. Specific terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.