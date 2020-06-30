51,000-square-foot light industrial building pitched for Fort Collins’ Harmony Tech Park

FORT COLLINS — The development group behind the Harmony Technology Park is planning to build nearly 51,000 square feet of light industrial and retail space in southeast Fort Collins.

According to documents submitted to city planners, the structure would consist of light industrial and showroom retail space across 50,960 square feet of space at 5041 Technology Parkway, just west of defense contractor Numerica Corp and north of Fossil Ridge High School.

Sponsored Content PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online

Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation. Read More

It’s not immediately clear what type of operation could occupy the property, or if the building already has a buyer or tenant in mind. MAVD, the Michigan-based development company that owns the Harmony Technology Park, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.