51,000-square-foot light industrial building pitched for Fort Collins’ Harmony Tech Park

FORT COLLINS — The development group behind the Harmony Technology Park is planning to build nearly 51,000 square feet of light industrial and retail space in southeast Fort Collins.
According to documents submitted to city planners, the structure would consist of light industrial and showroom retail space across 50,960 square feet of space at 5041 Technology Parkway, just west of defense contractor Numerica Corp and north of Fossil Ridge High School.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.
It’s not immediately clear what type of operation could occupy the property, or if the building already has a buyer or tenant in mind. MAVD, the Michigan-based development company that owns the Harmony Technology Park, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
FORT COLLINS — The development group behind the Harmony Technology Park is planning to build nearly 51,000 square feet of light industrial and retail space in southeast Fort Collins.
According to documents submitted to city planners, the structure would consist of light industrial and showroom retail space across 50,960 square feet of space at 5041 Technology Parkway, just west of defense contractor Numerica Corp and north of Fossil Ridge High School.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
It’s not immediately clear what type of operation could occupy the property, or if the building already has a buyer or tenant in mind. MAVD, the Michigan-based development company that owns the Harmony Technology Park, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!