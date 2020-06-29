Greenwood Village’s Empower Retirement purchases Personal Capital for $1B

DENVER — The Greenwood Village-based retirement firm that holds the naming rights to the field at Mile High Stadium is splashing $1 billion to purchase personal finance firm Personal Capital.
The Denver Post reports Empower Retirement is spending $825 million in the initial acquisition, along with an additional $175 million depending on unspecified growth targets.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.