Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Greenwood Village’s Empower Retirement purchases Personal Capital for $1B

By Dan Mika — 

DENVER — The Greenwood Village-based retirement firm that holds the naming rights to the field at Mile High Stadium is splashing $1 billion to purchase personal finance firm Personal Capital.

The Denver Post reports Empower Retirement is spending $825 million in the initial acquisition, along with an additional $175 million depending on unspecified growth targets.


 