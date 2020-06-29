Broomfield City Council considers ending marijuana sales ban

BROOMFIELD — The Broomfield City Council appears interested in allowing the city’s ban on marijuana sales to expire next February.
The Broomfield Enterprise reports members of the council suggested a 3% to 5% surcharge tax on top of the city’s sales tax, upon approval from voters in November.
