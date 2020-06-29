Boulder County Public Health extends public mask orders indefinitely

BOULDER — Public health officials in Boulder will continue to have people wear facemasks in public for the foreseeable future as the spread of COVID-19 continues across the U.S.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports the county has seen a spike in cases recently, with some connected to University of Colorado-Boulder graduation parties.
