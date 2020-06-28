Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Johnson & Wales University to close Denver campus

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Johnson and Wales University has decided to close down in-person classes at its 25-acre campus in Denver in 2021.

BusinessDen reports the Rhode Island-based group of private colleges will also close its campus in Miami next year as it downsizes its physical footprint due to the ongoing fiscal effects of the coronavirus.


 