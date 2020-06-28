Disposable bag fee to restart in Boulder

BOULDER — Grocery stores within Boulder city limits will once again charge 10 cents per disposable bag starting Wednesday.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports city officials are reinstating the fee after county health officials said reusable bags posed a low risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus if they are washed between uses.
