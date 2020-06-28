Colorado Springs’ Broadmoor Hotel reopens after months on hold

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broadmoor, among the most prominent historic hotels in Colorado, took its first visitor in months Sunday.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the hotel celebrates its 102nd anniversary Monday, months after it was initially closed as the coronavirus pandemic shut down tourism writ large.
