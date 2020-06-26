KeySight Technologies acquires Boulder software firm Eggplant

BOULDER — KeySight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has acquired Eggplant Software Inc. from its private-equity owners this week for $330 million.
In a statement Thursday evening, the Santa Rosa, California-based KeySight said it closed the acquisition from The Carlyle Group as it plans to integrate Eggplant’s software into its own equipment testing the fidelity of electronic measuring tools.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the Eggplant team to the Keysight family and look forward to working together in the fast-growing intelligent software test market with differentiated software-as-a-service technologies,” KeySight CEO Ron Neresian said in a statement.
Eggplant, which had revenues of $38 million in 2019, builds predictive analysis tools to test software made by other companies for potential bugs before release. It is headquartered in London, but its U.S. offices are headquartered in Boulder with 33 employees, according to LinkedIn data.
The company also has field offices in Philadelphia, Berlin, and Leatherhead, United Kingdom.
