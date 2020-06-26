Funding Friday: ArcherDX abandons IPO for $1.4B acquisition

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
This week’s notable rounds:
- Boulder genomics testing company ArcherDX Inc. dropped its plans for a $100 million initial public offering this week to take an acquisition offer from Invitae Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) that is valued at up to $1.4 billion upon reaching certain post-close milestones.
- Delta-v Capital, a venture firm with offices in Boulder and Dallas, opened a $25 million round on Tuesday. It just completed leading a $25 million Series C funding round for North Carolina-based TeamWorks Inc., of which it contributed $13.85 million.
Other filings this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):
June 25: Altivolus Fund LP, Boulder, indefinite funding round opened with no set fund target
June 24: Cannonball Secrets LLC, Boulder, $424,008 goal reached
June 22: Global Village Fruit Inc., Boulder, $4.83 million raised out of $5 million goal
