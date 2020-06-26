Blue Federal Credit Union branch in Erie opening next week

ERIE — Cheyenne-based Blue Federal Credit Union will open its latest Colorado branch next week in Erie.
The new branch at 3085 Ridgeview Drive will be open June 29.
“With the opening of our Erie location, Blue is growing in one of Colorado’s premier communities. We look forward to being part of Erie where we will continue to do good and win for our members,” Blue FCO CEO Stephanie Teubner said in a prepared statement.
Blue has existing Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Wellington, Fort Collins and Lafayette.
“With the opening of our Erie location, Blue is growing in one of Colorado’s premier communities. We look forward to being part of Erie where we will continue to do good and win for our members,” Blue FCO CEO Stephanie Teubner said in a prepared statement.
Blue has existing Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Wellington, Fort Collins and Lafayette.
