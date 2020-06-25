NoCo HBA wins award for Parade of Homes

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Home Builders Association has an award of excellence from the Executive Officers Council of the National Association of Homebuilders for its parade of homes.
The Northern Colorado Parade of Homes is a new construction open house event. Held annually, it is an opportunity for the community to see the latest trends and innovations in new construction.
“It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the HBA staff to be recognized with this Association Excellence Award,” Dan Ormesher, NoCo HBA board chair, said in a written statement.
