NoCo HBA wins award for Parade of Homes

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Home Builders Association has an award of excellence from the Executive Officers Council of the National Association of Homebuilders for its parade of homes.

The Northern Colorado Parade of Homes is a new construction open house event. Held annually, it is an opportunity for the community to see the latest trends and innovations in new construction.

Sponsored Content Breaking the Stigma

We are living in a stressful time with worries about our health, the health of our loved ones, our jobs, the economy and whether the healthcare system is prepared to handle the pandemic. That’s on top the stress we experience in “normal” times like relationship problems, financial difficulties and the loss of a family member. Read More

“It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the HBA staff to be recognized with this Association Excellence Award,” Dan Ormesher, NoCo HBA board chair, said in a written statement.