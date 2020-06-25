Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



IDmission hires chief revenue officer

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — IDmission LLC, a biometric artificial intelligence technology firm, recently hired former IronPoint Financial managing partner Miles Busby as chief revenue officer.

“We look forward to having Miles’ forward-thinking business approaches, which have earned his former businesses much success, including recognition by the Inc 500 three consecutive years for fastest growing U.S.-based companies and his selection by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year National Finalist,” said IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee in a prepared statement. 

BOULDER — IDmission LLC, a biometric artificial intelligence technology firm, recently hired former IronPoint Financial managing partner Miles Busby as chief revenue officer.

“We look forward to having Miles’ forward-thinking business approaches, which have earned his former businesses much success, including recognition by the Inc 500 three consecutive years for fastest growing U.S.-based companies and his selection by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year National Finalist,” said IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee in a prepared statement. 


 