BizWest wins AABP awards, including in Best Newspaper category

BizWest has won the bronze award for Best Newspaper in the medium tabloid category of the Alliance of Area Business Publishers annual editorial excellence awards.

BizWest competes annually in the AABP contest, which is a national contest judged by the Missouri School of Journalism. This year’s awards ceremony was conducted virtually because the summer convention for the organization was not held in person as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards were announced Thursday.

The Best Newspaper contest category rates a publication’s overall quality. About BizWest, the judges said, “This newsy publication is jam-packed with features, profiles and news stories that cover the complex and action-packed areas of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Stories include a wide mix of news about dozens of subjects: restaurants, college towns, higher education, tech, construction and agriculture. The high volume of breaking news and mix of well-written features makes it an essential read.”

Listed among news staff members was Christopher Wood, editor; Ken Amundson, managing editor; reporters Lucas High and Dan Mika, and freelance writer Dallas Heltzell.

The newspaper also won:

Best Front Page – Newspapers — Bronze for the “Workforce Woes” cover design. Designer Bernie Simon and photographer Joel Blocker were listed.

Best Investigative Reporting – Medium sized publications — Silver for “The Legacy of Blue Bear.” Lucas High was listed.

Best Editorial – Medium sized publications — Silver for “Universities should end farce of selecting sole finalists for president,” an editorial written by Christopher Wood.