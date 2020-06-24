NoCo Hemp Expo sets date for next in-person show

The NoCo Hemp Expo, which had to cancel its seventh, in-person show this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has scheduled its next expo for March 25-27, 2021.
The organization conducted a virtual show this month instead of the annual March 2020 in-person show.
“The decision to reschedule NoCo7 was not easy and was made over a period of time. The industry and our community’s well being is at the top of mind, and in order to protect the health and safety of everyone attending, we had to make the decision to move the conference to next year,” said Morris Beegle, co-founder and producer of the show.
“We are looking forward to an in-person event but will continue to plan virtual events that positively impact our industry, including a fall event that will coincide with this year’s harvest. We also plan to expand upon our Let’s Talk Hemp digital magazine and will create new multimedia platforms to inform, educate and unite the hemp community,” he said.
The fall virtual conference will be Nov. 11-13 with details to be available soon, Beegle said.
