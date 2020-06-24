New commercial real estate firm forms in Denver

DENVER — A new commercial real estate firm has formed to specialize in multifamily, industrial, manufactured housing and properties with water and mineral rights.
Former Transwestern broker Craig Bustos and Forum Real Estate Group executive Andrew Davis are the real estate professionals behind the new organization, according to BusinessDen. It is called Downing Street Commercial Partners.
