Indicted Pilgrims Pride CEO surrenders passport

GREELEY — Former Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) chief Jayson Penn has agreed to surrender his passport and not leave the country as he continues to face federal price-fixing charges.
In a filing with the U.S. District Court of Colorado, federal prosecutors requested Penn surrender those documents after taking a paid leave of absence from the Greeley chicken producer, saying he no longer had a need to travel for work. Penn did not oppose the request and is currently free on bail.
Fabio Sandrio, chief financial officer, is serving as interim president and CEO.
Penn and three other chicken industry executives have pleaded not guilty to charges from a grand jury earlier this month. The four are accused of conspiring to rig bids sent to food-service companies and restaurant suppliers from 2012 to 2017.
