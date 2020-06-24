ECS Brands adds space in former Dean Foods facility

BROOMFIELD — ECS Brands Ltd. has taken over the former Dean Foods Co. (NYSE: DF) research and development facility in Broomfield.
ECS, a young Broomfield-based hemp product company, already occupied a unit in the 295 Interlocken Blvd. building where Dean Foods R&D lab was stationed. ECS will take over an additional 10,000 square feet, essentially doubling the company’s space, said Sam Kressler, chief operating officer.
ECS declined to give specifics about the terms of its agreement with Dean Foods.
Dean Foods, the Texas-headquartered food and beverage manufacturer with a large presence in the U.S. dairy industry, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November last year.
ECS Brands has operated for fewer than two years and is embracing the expansion in space, Kressler said.
The company currently has four hemp-based product lines ready to launch that range from protein powder to skincare. With the expansion, ECS will also acquire a sensory testing facility. A commercial kitchen and the former Dean Foods R&D lab will be remodeled. ECS plans to use the new lab for food and cosmetic purposes.
Kressler said that two new staff members will start work at the Broomfield office next week, adding to the 25-person team spread out between Broomfield, Florida and a remote marketing team in Texas.
