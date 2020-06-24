Crocs Broomfield HQ opens

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), the Niwot-born footwear brand, announced Wednesday the opening of its new headquarters in Broomfield.

The nearly 90,000-square-foot office space is home to about 375 employees, according to a Crocs news release.

“Niwot was our home for more than 16 years, and the facility and the Niwot community played a big part in helping our company grow,” Crocs chief people officer Shannon Sisler said in the release. “With an increasingly competitive workforce, and a need to give our employees a ‘home for work’ feeling, our new workspace in the Atria campus in neighboring Broomfield will allow us to continue attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry.”

The two-building Atria project was built by Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners.

Crocs has leased the space for an initial term of 10 years, with two five-year renewal options.

Crocs signaled in early 2019 its intent to leave its 98,000-square-foot headquarters at 7477 E. Dry Creek Parkway in Niwot.

Features of the new headquarters, which employees will begin moving into on a rolling basis that respects COVID-19 capacity limits, include living walls with native plants, skylights, a full-service cafe and wayfinding technology to help workers find their way around the space.

“Like so many other businesses, Crocs has felt the impact of the COVID-19 virus across our business. The onset of the virus actually delayed this opening for a few months after we closed our corporate office and retail stores around the country,” Sisler said in a statement.

Crocs said the firm looks forward to ingratiating itself into the Broomfield community and has joined the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce.

“The Broomfield Chamber is proud to welcome Crocs, a global footwear company, to the Broomfield area,” chamber president Sam Taylor said in a statement. “We look forward to working with it and providing the support needed as it desires to become an impactful part of the Broomfield community.”