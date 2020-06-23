Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Steamboat restaurant branches out to Fort Collins

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Back Door Grill, a restaurant that has operated in Steamboat Springs since 2014, will open a downtown Fort Collins location after signing a property lease on June 1.

Back Door Grill will move into this location on West Laurel in Fort Collins. Courtesy Waypoint Real Estate.

Listing broker Waypoint Real Estate LLC reported that the 130 W. Laurel St. location will be the first along the Front Range for Back Door Grill. The leased space totals 4,113 square feet.

Jake Arnold handled landlord representation and Nick Norton represented the tenants.

The restaurant hopes to open in September. Its claim to fame is its listing on tripadvisor.com as the number one burger in Colorado.

 

