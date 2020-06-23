Steamboat restaurant branches out to Fort Collins

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print FORT COLLINS — Back Door Grill, a restaurant that has operated in Steamboat Springs since 2014, will open a downtown Fort Collins location after signing a property lease on June 1. Listing broker Waypoint Real Estate LLC reported that the 130 W. Laurel St. location will be the first along the Front Range for Back Door Grill. The leased space totals 4,113 square feet. Jake Arnold handled landlord representation and Nick Norton represented the tenants. The restaurant hopes to open in September. Its claim to fame is its listing on tripadvisor.com as the number one burger in Colorado. FORT COLLINS — Back Door Grill, a restaurant that has operated in Steamboat Springs since 2014, will open a downtown Fort Collins location after signing a property lease on June 1. Listing broker Waypoint Real Estate LLC reported that the 130 W. Laurel St. location will be the first along the Front Range for Back Door Grill. The leased space totals 4,113 square feet. Jake Arnold handled landlord representation and Nick Norton represented the tenants. The restaurant hopes to open in September. Its claim to fame is its listing on tripadvisor.com as the number one burger in Colorado. … This article has been intentionally blurred. You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content. Want to See More!? Login OR Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY! Print + Digital $7/mo billed monthly BUY NOW! 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal. 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version. Digital $7/mo billed monthly BUY NOW! 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal. Unlimited $25/mo billed annually BUY NOW! 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal. 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version. 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore! Processing your subscription now! If you canceled your payment, click here to close this window. If you processed a payment and this page does not reload in 10 seconds, please reach out to Bruce Dennis at 303-630-1953 for additional assistance. Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print

