Series will explore how COVID has impacted mental health

While the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated physical and economic health throughout the nation, it is likely also having an impact on mental health.

A two-part series of webinars called Life Interrupted will examine those implications with its first segment Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. and the concluding segment on Thursday, July 9, also at 9 a.m.

Sponsored Content PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online

Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation. Read More

The BizWest series harnesses the expertise of human resources and mental health experts in the region to discuss what might be happening to the mental health of residents during the pandemic.

The opening segment is called Workplace Interrupted, and it will look at the mental health issues experienced by workers disrupted from their jobs. The concluding segment is called Small Business Interrupted, and it will focus on the specific mental health impacts on small business owners and their families as they strive to reopen or keep their businesses open.

Panelists for the sessions include representatives of Delta Dental of Colorado, Otter Products, Foundations Counseling, Mental Health Colorado and Integrated Work.

Sessions are free to participants and registration information is available here.