Polis appoints members to permanent oil and gas oversight panel

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has appointed a five-member, permanent Colorado Oil and Gas Commission as required by Senate Bill 181, the state law passed in 2019 that placed health and safety above production concerns in the regulation of the state’s oil and gas industry.

The original nine-member commission was composed of volunteers and was temporary. Its job was to write the initial rules and regulations that the industry would be required to follow. The five-member commission is a professional, paid board that will continue the work of regulating the industry.

The new commission will be effective July 8. Members are:

Priya K. Nanjappa of Lakewood, who will serve as a member with formal training or experience in environmental protection, wildlife protection, or reclamation.

Karin L. McGowan of Lakewood, who will serve as a member with formal training or experience in public health.

John August Messner of Gunnison, who will be the commission’s member with expertise in planning or land use.

Bill Gonzalez of Denver, who will serve as a member with experience in the oil and gas industry.

Jeffery Philip Robbins of Durango will chair the commission. Robbins, an attorney, was previously the director of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Robbins will earn $161,700 and the other members of the commission will be paid $150,000 each.