Partnership born of crisis helps two Canon City businesses

By Ken Amundson — 

CANON CITY — The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City has joined in a crisis-born partnership with its neighbor, the Abbey Events Center, so that both entities can reopen under COVID-19 rules.

The Winery was able to reopen for tastings by using the space at the events center and by having the events center provide food, according to a report in the Pueblo Chieftain. Both entities benefited.

 


 