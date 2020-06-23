Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



New law clarifies rules for hemp farmers

By BizWest Staff — 

DURANGO — A new Colorado law just passed by the legislature helps align state law with federal rules, thus clarifying operations for Colorado hemp farmers.

The Durango Herald reported that increases in testing for THC content and incentives to perform research will help build the industry.

 

