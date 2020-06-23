Boulder Chamber to host Boulder County commissioner candidate forum

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber is hosting a virtual Boulder County commissioner candidate forum at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will allow the public to “meet the candidates before the primary election to learn about their positions on the issues most significant to our region’s economic vitality,” according to the chamber.
Sponsored Content
PCs for People Help Coloradans Get Online
Source. Refurbish. Distribute. Support. That’s the four-step approach undertaken by PCs for People, a nonprofit established in 1998 committed to leveling up digital equity and digital inclusion for kids, families, individuals and organizations in Colorado and across the nation.
Five candidates are competing for two seats:
District 1: Cinda Kochen (R),Claire Levy (D)
District 2: James Crowder (R), Marta Loachamin (D), Jonathan Singer (D)
BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber is hosting a virtual Boulder County commissioner candidate forum at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will allow the public to “meet the candidates before the primary election to learn about their positions on the issues most significant to our region’s economic vitality,” according to the chamber.
Sponsored Content
Breaking the Stigma
We are living in a stressful time with worries about our health, the health of our loved ones, our jobs, the economy and whether the healthcare system is prepared to handle the pandemic. That’s on top the stress we experience in “normal” times like relationship problems, financial difficulties and the loss of a family member.
Five candidates are competing for two seats:
District 1: Cinda Kochen (R),Claire Levy (D)
District 2: James Crowder (R), Marta Loachamin (D), Jonathan Singer (D)
Visit the Boulder Chamber website to register.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!