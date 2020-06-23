Boulder Chamber to host Boulder County commissioner candidate forum

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber is hosting a virtual Boulder County commissioner candidate forum at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will allow the public to “meet the candidates before the primary election to learn about their positions on the issues most significant to our region’s economic vitality,” according to the chamber.

Five candidates are competing for two seats:

District 1: Cinda Kochen (R),Claire Levy (D)

District 2: James Crowder (R), Marta Loachamin (D), Jonathan Singer (D)

Visit the Boulder Chamber website to register.