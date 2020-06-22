Polis to join NoCo Strong webinar Wednesday

Gov. Jared Polis will join the weekly NoCo Strong for Business digital conversation on Wednesday, June 24.

The governor, along with Betsy Markey, director of the state Office of Economic Development, and Rick Garcia, director of the Department of Local Affairs, will join the call to discuss funding for local communities through the Department of Local Affairs and other state agencies.

NoCo Strong for Business is a group of local elected and appointed officials who meet weekly to talk about how local governments can help businesses in the region recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar meeting is at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The webinar will stream live on Facebook or people can register to attend over Zoom by using the registration link.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c-hqeSfTRLmAKHoijH55Jw