New fitness studio opens this week in Centerra

LOVELAND — Barre Forte, a fitness company with eight locations along the Front Range and ski destinations of Colorado, has expanded into Northern Colorado with a new facility in The Marketplace at Centerra in Loveland.

The company had hoped to open sooner but was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdowns that caused virtually all fitness companies to temporarily close. Centerra worked with the company to provide an open-air environment within a Centerra park so that instructors could offer members outdoor and online class options until their doors could officially open.

The company’s grand opening indoors will be Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28.

“With the current market conditions, we are grateful for our partnership with Centerra,” Molly Kainuma, co-owner of Barre Forte NoCo, said in a written statement. “This partnership allowed us to remain resilient and focused as we bring Barre Forte’s signature workouts to Northern Colorado. We look forward to serving our existing members and building upon our community of barre enthusiasts.”

Barre Forte will follow Center for Disease Control, state and local health guidelines related to COVID-19. The studio will implement daily protocols such as social distancing through limited class sizes to allow for a minimum of six feet of distance between individuals, diligent cleaning, in addition to implementing ongoing disinfecting measures to ensure the health and safety of its members and instructors.

Kainuma and Laura Morrell, both certified barre instructors, own and operate the new studio. They have leased 1,001 square feet at 1569 Fall River Drive, Suite 145, for the studio.