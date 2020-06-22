Neuromuscular specialist tapped for Edgewise top medical position

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., a Boulder pharmaceutical firm developing small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases, has hired Dr. Kirsten Gruis as chief medical officer.

Gruis, a physician scientist who specializes in neuromuscular medicine, “will be responsible for leading clinical, medical and regulatory strategy and operations for the drug pipeline, including EDG-5506, the company’s lead product candidate that is being prepared for clinical development for Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy,” according to an Edgewise news release.

“Edgewise’s novel scientific approach has the potential to benefit a broad population of muscular dystrophy patients and represents a new strategy for this devastating disease. I’m eager to lead the development of EDG-5506, which provides new hope for patients with DMD and BMD who are in desperate need for alternative therapies,” Gruis said in a prepared statement.