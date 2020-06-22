Maxar lands $23M Homeland Security contract

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has won a contract worth $23 million over five years from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
In a statement Monday, the Westminster space intelligence and satellite company said it will develop a program analyzing vehicle behavior and movement in crowded areas.
“Maxar applies the power of machine learning for a range of applications in space and on the ground, enabling game-changing results,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s executive vice president of Global Field Operations, in a statement.
Maxar missed earnings expectations last quarter after taking a $32 million charge for a satellite design error, along with various COVID-related delays due to stay-at-home orders that temporarily shuttered its San Jose and Palo Alto plants.
