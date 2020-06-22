Colorado College president takes role with National Geographic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jill Tiefenthaler, president of Colorado College in Colorado Springs, will leave her post July 31 and will become the first female CEO of the National Geographic Society.

The Gazette reported that Tiefenthaler closed out her role at Colorado College with a project not likely envisioned going into her final year. Not able to hold in-person graduation because of the novel coronavirus, she created 600 personalized videos that were sent to graduating seniors in recent days.