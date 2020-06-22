California company to relocate to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION — Pasadena, California-based InFocu5 (pronounced in focus) will relocate to Grand Junction, adding 403 jobs to the state.
“The growth of InFocu5 is a true Colorado success story. As a Colorado born and raised company, its founders have chosen to build on their Telluride operations by investing in neighboring communities and tapping the tech talent network across the state. Not only will the company expansion add quality technology sector jobs outside of the Front Range, it will leverage remote working to attract statewide talent. These jobs offer immediate opportunity for Coloradans at a vital time while further diversifying the western slope’s industry composition and enhancing its economic resilience,” Michelle Hadwiger, director of Global Business Development at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said in a written statement.
The company provides a suite of software solutions designed to help organizations manage customer service and sales initiatives. It plans to hire nearly 300 employees over the next three years at its new Grand Junction location. Employees will earn an average annual salary of $60,513, which is 150 percent of the average annual wage in Mesa County. The company’s hybrid work environment provides remote, “location neutral” job opportunities for 50 percent of its employees.
The Economic Development Commission approved a job growth incentive tax credit for $2,760,219 over an 8-year period for the creation of up to 403 net new jobs. It also approved an additional $1,111,500 for up to 171 net new permanent full-time remote jobs to be located in rural counties of the state.
The company provides a suite of software solutions designed to help organizations manage customer service and sales initiatives. It plans to hire nearly 300 employees over the next three years at its new Grand Junction location. Employees will earn an average annual salary of $60,513, which is 150 percent of the average annual wage in Mesa County. The company’s hybrid work environment provides remote, “location neutral” job opportunities for 50 percent of its employees.
The Economic Development Commission approved a job growth incentive tax credit for $2,760,219 over an 8-year period for the creation of up to 403 net new jobs. It also approved an additional $1,111,500 for up to 171 net new permanent full-time remote jobs to be located in rural counties of the state.
