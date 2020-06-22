Boulder nears completion of biogas conversion project

BOULDER — The city of Boulder is about halfway to its goal of converting waste biogas into renewable natural gas that will be used to power Western Disposal trash trucks.

Sponsored Content Breaking the Stigma

We are living in a stressful time with worries about our health, the health of our loved ones, our jobs, the economy and whether the healthcare system is prepared to handle the pandemic. That’s on top the stress we experience in “normal” times like relationship problems, financial difficulties and the loss of a family member. Read More

The project, called the Biogas Use Enhancement Project, is located at the city’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Biogas captured from wastewater digesters will be converted into renewable natural gas and injected into a Public Service Co. of Colorado pipeline. The project began in January and will be complete this summer. It is similar to a project recently completed in Longmont in which biogas is captured, converted to natural gas and used to fuel city trash collection trucks.

Boulder contracted with Tetra Tech Inc. and CGRS Inc. to design and build the biogas-to-renewable-natural-gas-conditioning system, which will replace the cogeneration system in use at Water Resource Recovery Facility, which is at the end of its useful service life.

Tetra Tech (Nasdaq: TTEK), which is based in Pasadena, California, but with locations in Colorado including Fort Collins, is providing engineering, procurement and construction services. Fort Collins-based CGRS is serving as general contractor and design-build partner, overseeing and performing the majority of on-site construction work.

Western Disposal Inc. has agreed to buy the natural gas to fuel a portion of its vehicle fleet, approximately 31 trucks. The project will also enable the city to take advantage of revenues available to renewable fuel producers under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standard, which will drive a projected return on investment in the next 10 to 15 years.

“The Biogas Use Enhancement Project is the next logical step toward making the [water resource recovery facility] more environmentally sustainable as well as economically viable,” said Chris Douville, wastewater treatment manager for the city of Boulder. “We’re pleased to realize the positive impact on the community’s climate goals through production and use of RNG as vehicle fuel, as well as the city’s financial ability to support other renewable energy and sustainability projects in the future through sale of RNG.”

The work includes installing a BioCNG gas conditioning system; demolishing the existing cogeneration engines and heat recovery systems; installing one new boiler; and upgrading the hydronic system used to heat the digesters and other buildings.

“CGRS is excited to lend our design-build expertise in renewable natural gas facilities to Tetra Tech and the city of Boulder on this innovative project,” CGRS project manager Greg Steed said in a written statement. “Not only will this project reduce another Front Range community’s environmental footprint, it will also enhance services to Boulder residents.”