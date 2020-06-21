REI to close its Westminster store Monday

WESTMINSTER — REI, the outdoor recreation retailer, will shut down its Westminster store as a result of unsuccessful lease negotiations with its landlord, according to the Denver Post.
REI has numerous stores along the Front Range including in Fort Collins.
