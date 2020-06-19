Miragen taps new COO

BOULDER — Oncology company MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) has hired Lee Rauch as its new chief operating officer.

In a statement Thursday, the Boulder-based Miragen said Rauch will head up the company’s business development, licensing, communications and new product planning efforts.

I believe the current pipeline offers a number of clinical and preclinical stage programs ready for continued development, as well as for potential partnerships and licensing opportunities with the potential to drive long-term shareholder value,” Rauch said in a prepared statement.

Rauch has held several positions as the head business-side executive for California clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies since 1999, with her most recent corporate post being chief business officer at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: GBT) from October 2012 to March 2015, according to her LinkedIn biography.

From August 2015 to December 2019, she held mentoring and executive-in-residence roles at advisory firm Cervantes Life Partners LLC, holding company Fortress Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) and a venture program at Columbia University.

Miragen most recently presented positive patient longevity data for its Phase I trial of cobomarsen, a drug candidate being investigated for the potential to stop relapses in blood cancer survivors.