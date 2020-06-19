Larimer United Way CEO to move to regional position

FORT COLLINS — Annie Davies, CEO of the United Way of Larimer County, will leave the organization at the end of July and take a position Aug. 4 as western region engagement director for the United Way Worldwide.

Davies has been CEO of the Larimer United Way for the past three years. The local United Way will appoint an interim director and then begin a search for her replacement, the board said in an announcement about Davies’ departure.

“Three years ago, our community was fortunate to have Annie Davies choose to move to Northern Colorado and join the talented staff at United Way of Larimer County in her position as CEO. She quickly took on more, and accomplished more, than the board could ever have imagined,” said Tracy Oldemeyer, board chair. “During Annie’s tenure, we observed firsthand her incredible aptitude for the CEO role. United Way of Larimer County, and our whole community, are stronger as a result of her leadership and creativity.”

In her new role, she will work to build relationships between and among the local United Way organizations in the West.