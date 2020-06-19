Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



June 19, 2020: Lindsey Rohde & a conversation of the future of NoCo’s water supply

By Dan Mika — 

This week, Lucas High chats with Lindsey Rohde of Galvanize Boulder about how co-working spaces are preparing for the socially-distanced offices of the future, and we bring you a portion of our conversation on the intersection of water security and real estate development from our Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit earlier this week.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 