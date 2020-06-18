Mile High United Way gives funds to Boulder, Broomfield nonprofits

DENVER — The Mile High United Way gave a cut of a $4.5 million donation to several groups across the Front Range to 17 nonprofits located in Boulder and Broomfield counties this week.

“We have always worked to address the most critical issues facing our community and will continue to invest in areas that create opportunities for families and individuals to succeed,” Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way said in a statement. “Given the current environment, we are grateful for the work done by our volunteer review committee to make such impactful decisions.”

The Denver-based Mile High United Way combined with the formerly Lafayette-based Foothills United Way last spring.

The following organizations received funding: