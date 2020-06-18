Boulder Chamber, city to hold Xcel townhall for business community

BOULDER — Boulder Chamber and city officials will host a virtual town hall to solicit feedback and provide updates on Boulder’s negotiations with Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) that could end the city’s decade-long push to form a municipal power utility.

The event, which will include Xcel representatives, is set for 12:30 p.m. on June 22.

Sponsored Content A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas

With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis. Read More

Registration must be completed to attend.

“The session will feature a 30-minute presentation from the Chamber, city staff and Xcel Energy,” according to a chamber news release. “Then, participants will have an opportunity to provide their feedback.”

The city and Xcel announced negotiations last month that could eventually result in a settlement of a long-running legal battle over the condemnation of Xcel assets, while also moving Boulder toward its carbon emissions reduction goals.

A new deal with Xcel would require city council action and a public hearing. If negotiations ultimately lead to a franchise agreement between the city and the utility, it would have to be approved by voters.