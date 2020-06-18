Arizona insurance company expands to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Tucson, Arizona-based Crest Insurance Group LLC has opened an office in Fort Collins, expanding from an existing operation in Denver.

Crest provides insurance services including commercial, personal and employee-benefits insurance.

The company operates seven offices, including Tucson, Scottsdale, Flagstaff and Sierra Vista, Arizona; San Diego, California; Denver; and Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins office is located at 3665 John F. Kennedy Parkway.