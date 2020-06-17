PDC Energy settles federal illegal-drilling suit

DENVER — PDC Energy Inc., the second-largest producer of oil in Weld County, has paid $688,500 to settle a complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice over claims that it drilled on federal land.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado said in a statement Tuesday that PDC drilled and pumped from a well about halfway between Eaton and Ault from July 2013 to April 2019 that contained federally owned minerals.
Sponsored Content
A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas
With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis.
PDC has agreed to apply for a lease on the property within 30 days and pay royalties for any minerals sold from the well starting from 2019 onward, according to a settlement agreement between the two parties.
The well produced 82,076 barrels of oil and 163,016 metric cubic feet of natural gas during that period, according to data from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
PDC did not return a request for additional comment Wednesday.
DENVER — PDC Energy Inc., the second-largest producer of oil in Weld County, has paid $688,500 to settle a complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice over claims that it drilled on federal land.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado said in a statement Tuesday that PDC drilled and pumped from a well about halfway between Eaton and Ault from July 2013 to April 2019 that contained federally owned minerals.
Sponsored Content
Breaking the Stigma
We are living in a stressful time with worries about our health, the health of our loved ones, our jobs, the economy and whether the healthcare system is prepared to handle the pandemic. That’s on top the stress we experience in “normal” times like relationship problems, financial difficulties and the loss of a family member.
PDC has agreed to apply for a lease on the property within 30 days and pay royalties for any minerals sold from the well starting from 2019 onward, according to a settlement agreement between the two parties.
The well produced 82,076 barrels of oil and 163,016 metric cubic feet of natural gas during that period, according to data from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
PDC did not return a request for additional comment Wednesday.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!