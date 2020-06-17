Loveland to negotiate with another potential buyer of county building

LOVELAND — City of Loveland economic developers will begin negotiations with another bidder on the former county building at 201 E. Sixth St. in downtown Loveland.

The Loveland City Council directed city staff Tuesday night to begin those negotiations. Kelly Jones, economic-development director, said Wednesday that “we’re hoping for a quick return to the public” but was unable to identify the potential buyer of the building or any terms.

The city thought that it had a buyer twice previously, but potential buyers withdrew for a variety of reasons.

The building, which the city owns, was previously occupied by Larimer County and before that the Loveland Public Library. The city hopes that an employer locates there, which would add jobs downtown and potential customers for downtown businesses. Previous potential buyers included a medical-services company from Texas and a Loveland construction company with a national footprint.